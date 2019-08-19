RCMP warn property owners of paving contractor scams

Reading Time: 2 minutes

(Last Updated On: Aug 19, 2019)

by Morinville News Staff

The Alberta RCMP have received several reports of paving scams in which travelling companies are posing as legitimate contractors offering services to seniors in rural communities. The services are typically paving; however, police have received reports of roof sealing scams as well.

Police say the individuals involved provide few details of their identity and utilize non-descript vehicles rarely bearing commercial logos.

In the scam, the contractors claim to have leftover asphalt from previous jobs and promise to use it to provide quality services.

Police say they believe the product is cold, recycled asphalt or a gravel and oil mixture that has no lasting properties.

The asphalt fails once it is driven on, and by that time the scammers are gone.

RCMP offer the following tips:

Residents should be weary of any contractors who:

· Come to your door saying they are working in the area offering a deal for leftover asphalt

· Drive vehicles bearing no business names or logos

· Pressure you into making a quick decision or refuse to take “no” for an answer

· Ask for a down payment to buy materials

· Refuse to give you a written quote with their business name, physical address and outlining the services they will provide prior to completing the work



Here a few tips to avoid falling prey to scammers:

· Before agreeing to contract a person who comes to your door, get names of their previous customers and verify that they were satisfied with the work

· Do some research on the company with either the Better Business Bureau in Alberta, with the Consumer Investigations Unit, with your local Rural Crime Watch or on social media site

· Make sure to obtain a written quote from the contractor that includes the full business name, full address, phone number, GST number and provincial and municipal license numbers, if applicable

· Ensure the quote you receive gives details such as the quantity and specifies the quality of materials being offered

· Obtain quotes from a local supplier as a form of comparison.