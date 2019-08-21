Around Town in photos

Reading Time: 2 minutes

(Last Updated On: Aug 21, 2019)

A Bohemian waxwing sits in a tree. – Don Boutilier photo

Some of the residents at Aspen House were busy on Tuesday. This was their second day in the kitchen with apples from the courtyard. The apples were picked from the tree, cored and sliced and today they were busy making Canned Apple Pie Filling. – Lucie Roy Photo

Beverley Primeau, Recreation Therapist Aide had Edwin Ryll, Nellie Sauve, Elsie Marak and Sandy Burry busy cutting apples and filling jars. – Lucie Roy Photo

Meanwhile, Recreation Therapist Leeza Shymka was taking advantage of the nice weather and taking John Secora on a bike ride. – Lucie Roy Photo

A duck makes its way on Heritage Lake – Stephen Dafoe Photo

A duck does some grooming at the Fish & Game Pond – Stephen Dafoe Photo

Sandpiper on water’s edge – Stephen Dafoe Photo

A group of ducks at Heritage Lake – Don Boutilier Photo

Citizens on Patrol held an open house at Higher Grounds Monday night. The watchdog group are currently recruiting more members. Details on joining can be found at http://MorinvilleCOP.org