Canada Safety Council reminding that school bus season is near

by Morinville News Staff

The Canada Safety Council (CFC) is taking the approach of school bus season to remind motorists to adjust their driving habits accordingly.

“Patience, extra attentiveness and situational knowledge go a long way toward keeping our roads safe for everyone,” said Canada Safety Council Gareth Jones. “It’s our responsibility as conscientious road users to make sure that nobody is unnecessarily put in harm’s way.”

School Bus Safety Tips

CFC says it is not easy to predict children’s behaviours, especially with younger children as a child running to catch their bus may dart out in traffic unexpectedly. This makes defensive driving absolutely crucial, the CFC says. Drive at an appropriate speed, be aware of the child’s presence and be prepared to stop suddenly.

It is against the law to pass a school bus when its red signal lights are flashing regardless of the direction you are travelling.

Drivers are advised to do a quick scan for children in the area when they see a school bus approaching, and be prepared to stop if the bus’ signal lights come on.

School buses are required to stop at all railway crossings.

Other Modes of Transportation

Because many students take an alternate mode of transit, whether it is by bicycle, on foot, or being driven in a family vehicle, CFC encourages patience and vigilance, and ask motorists to be mindful of the potential for an increased presence of vulnerable road users, especially at crosswalks, on the roadways and in school zones.

Alberta RCMP, Sheriffs, and Peace Officers will focus their attention on back to school safety in September.