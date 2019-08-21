Two significant 50s recognized at blood drive

Reading Time: 2 minutes

(Last Updated On: Aug 21, 2019)

by Lucie Roy

The Community Blood Donor Event was held Tuesday at the Rendez Vous Centre.

Volunteers at the Clinic included Norm Houle, Fred Carlson, Frank Vollmer and Francis Fryters.

There were a few milestone donations, one being Leo Pelletier for his 50th donation.

Members of the Canadian Red Cross presented Francis Fryters of the Lions Club of Morinville with a Volunteer Service Award, flowers and thank you card for 50 years of volunteerism at the Blood Donor Clinics.

The Award read, “In appreciation of your contribution towards Canada’s lifeline. Congratulations on this remarkable achievement.”

The next Blood Donor Event booking at the Rendez Vous Centre is for Tuesday, November 12, 2019.

Volunteers Fred Carlson and Norm Houle.

Volunteer for 50 years at the Blood Donor Clinic- Francis Fryters with Volunteer Service Award.

Volunteer Service Award presented to Francis Fryters.