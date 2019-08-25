County raises Treaty Six flag

Reading Time: 2 minutes

(Last Updated On: Aug 24, 2019)

Dan Derouin, Pat Tighe, Neil Comeau, Allana Hnatiw, Ken Burnstick, Dale Nally Front Row:D. Callihoo-Campbell, T. Newborn, E. Callihoo, R. Arcand, M. Callihoo- Ligtvoet and Saadeh.

by Lucie Roy

Sturgeon County held a Treaty No.6 Flag Raising Ceremony on Friday afternoon in honour of Treaty No.6 Recognition Day.

Sturgeon County held the inaugural raising of the Treaty No. 6 Flag with Mayor and Council, members of Alexander First Nation and Michel Band at the Sturgeon County Centre.

The Treaty 6 flag was raised by Sturgeon County Mayor Alanna Hnatiw, members of Alexander First Nation, Chief Kurt Burnstick and Elder Ron Arcand and Michel Band Elder Ernie Callihoo.

Invited guests and dignitaries in attendance for the historic photo included Sturgeon County Councillor Dan Derouin, Deputy Mayor/Councillor Pat Tighe,Councillor Neal Comeau, Mayor Alanna Hnatiw, Alexander First Nation Chief Kurt Burnstick, Hon. Dale Nally, MLA Morinville-St. Albert, Michel Band Councillor Dayle Callihoo- Campbell, Alexander First Nation Elder Terry Newborn, Michel Band Elder Ernie Callihoo, Alexander First Nation Elder Ron Arcand, Michel Band Councillor Maureen Callihoo Ligtvoet and Michel First Nation descendent Emilea Saadeh.

“Sturgeon County recognizes the importance of honouring and recognizing Treaty 6 territory and the contributions of the Indigenous communities as we work towards strengthening our relationships,” said Mayor Alanna Hnatiw, adding, “today is about acknowledging our past, present and future.”

Members of the community were also welcome to attend.

The ceremony included drumming and a Victory Dance.

A gift presentation from Mayor Hnatiw, on behalf of Sturgeon County to members of Alexander First Nation and Michel Band also took place.

Sturgeon County Flag Raising Ceremony, Alexander First Nation Chief Kurt Burnstick, Mayor Alanna Hnatiw, Michel Band Elder Ernie Callihoo and Alexander First Nation Elder Ron Arcand.