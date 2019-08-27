Legal’s Arrin Young and Canadian Women’s Wheelchair Basketball Team Advances to Lima 2019 Semi-Finals

Reading Time: 2 minutes

by Morinville News Staff

It is do or die for the Canadian Women’s Wheelchair Team on Thursday as they square off against Brazil in the semi-finals to advance to the gold-medal game in Lima on Friday. A win Thursday will also guarantee a spot to move on to the Tokyo 2020 Paralympics.

Canada handily defeated Mexico 79-21 to secure top spot in Pool A with a tidy 3-0 record in Lima.

Arinn Young of Legal, has been dominant in the competition so far, putting up a game-high 29 points in back-to-back games on the strength of 70 per cent shooting from the field. She added six rebounds and five assists.



“I’m really proud of the team,” Young said. “We are showing our team chemistry in all of these games. You have to give it to the other team for showing a lot of heart and hustle, but we have a job to do here, and that’s what we are going to do.”



It has been a good run for Team Canada thus far. They defeated Columbia 83-6 on Aug. 24, and Argentina 82-25 on Aug. 25. Tuesday’s 79-21 win puts Canada on the path to Thursday’s semi-finals.