Mayor’s Golf Tournament Supports Two Local Charities

Reading Time: 1 minute

(Last Updated On: Aug 27, 2019)

by Morinville News Staff

Sturgeon County Council presented $13,706.94 each to Sturgeon Victim Services and West Sturgeon Aging in Place Foundation during the Aug. 27 regular Council meeting.

The funds were raised through sponsorships, donations and registrations at the Annual Mayor’s Golf Tournament hosted at Sturgeon Valley Golf and Country Club in June. Major partners this year were North West Redwater Partnership, Pembina Pipeline Corporation,

Air Products Canada Ltd., Alberta’s Industrial Heartland, and Canada Kuwait Petrochemical Corporation.

“We appreciate the opportunity to bring awareness to local organizations providing support for Sturgeon County residents, to introduce ourselves to new participants and connect with those of you that support this event annually” said Mayor Alanna Hnatiw.

Sturgeon Victim Services is a partnership with the Morinville RCMP Detachment and surrounding communities that provides 24/7 crisis support, information and referrals to victims of crime and trauma. West Sturgeon Aging in Place Foundation operates the West Country Hearth facility, providing affordable housing within a rural setting with a non-profit objective.

Proceeds donated Tuesday were generated at the sold-out event by 152 golfers, 30+ sponsorships, and other fundraising activities held throughout the event.