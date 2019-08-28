County awards Dale MacMillan Memorial Scholarship

Reading Time: 2 minutes

(Last Updated On: Aug 27, 2019)

Standing in for Nolan Reed was his brother Spencer. – Submitted Photos

submitted by Sturgeon county

Sturgeon County Council presented Nolan Reed and Riley Soetaert each with a $2000 cheque after being chosen as the 2019 recipients of the Dale MacMillan Memorial Scholarship.

Nolan Reed is a life-long resident of Sturgeon County, takes pride in being an active, contributing member of the community. Raised in the Namao area, Nolan puts great value in education, and has honed his leadership skills through participation in school clubs and organizing fundraising events. His contributions to community include helping organize the Canada 150 celebration in Namao as well as Namao Days and volunteering with the 2019 Namao Outdoor Hockey Tournament. The Dale MacMillan Scholarship will help him to follow in his father’s footsteps as he begins his studies in Instrument Engineering Technology at NAIT this fall.

Riley Soetaert has lived in the Calahoo area of Sturgeon County for his entire life. Much of his volunteer time has been spent in support of the West Country Hearth including helping with construction of the Harmony Haven Two. He has also helped with fundraising efforts, including participating in three separate musicals and volunteering for the West Country Hearth ATTACK! obstacle race. Riley is building on his passion for helping the community by pursuing a career in firefighting, and the Dale MacMillan scholarship will assist him in completing his Emergency Medical Technician training.

Congratulations to both recipients!

The Dale MacMillan Memorial Scholarship commemorates Dale MacMillan who was instrumental in helping achieve a balance between residents and gravel extraction operations in the Calahoo and Villeneuve area.

Two Sturgeon County students are chosen every year and receives $2,000 toward their post-secondary education. The scholarships are made possible through the Calahoo-Villeneuve Gravel Extraction Community Enhancement Fund.