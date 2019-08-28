Seniors have lots of opportunities to learn this fall

Reading Time: 2 minutes

(Last Updated On: Aug 27, 2019)

by Stephen Dafoe

Morinville and area seniors will have plenty of opportunities for learning opportunities this fall starting with an all-day Seniors’ Workshop at the Morinville Community Cultural Centre Sept. 12.

The event, running from 8 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. and hosted by Sturgeon County, will include four presenters. Presentations include STARS Air Ambulance and a panel on Alzheimer’s and Parkinson’s disease. There is also a presentation on Sturgeon County Walking Trails, and entertainment from Louis Pezzani, who will present mind magic.

Cost of the event is $10 per person and includes both a hot breakfast and lunch.

LUNCH & LEARN WORKSHOPS

Morinville will once again host its popular Lunch & Learn Workshops at the cultural centre.

There are several scheduled for this fall.

On Sept. 20, 27, Oct. 4, and Oct. 11, Family & Community Support Services and Primary Care Network will provide a four-session workshop on Happiness Basics.

Admission is free with a commitment to attend all four sessions. Each session runs from 10:30 a.m. until noon, and promises to teach participants positive psychology skills to boost both vitality and energy levels.

“The Happiness Basics Workshop series focuses on the ability to continue to find happiness in our daily lives,” said Town of Morinville FCSS/Community Program Coordinator Melonie Dziwenka. “This series showcases strategies and techniques to allow participants to continue to be engaged in their communities, stay active and reduce pain while maintaining a positive outlook.”

David Schaefer, Morinville’s Director of Community & Protective Services, said providing programming for seniors is important to the community and its goals.

“Today, there is a fulltime Seniors Programmer who coordinates monthly programs, excursions and special events,” Schaefer said. “Through these programs, we have been able to engage our older adults, create new partnerships and support the health and wellness of a very important segment of our community.”

The September / October series will be followed with another in November. On Nov. 22, the Lunch & Learn session will be titled Fall Prevention: Stay Steady on Your Feet.

For more information on the Lunch & Learn Workshops, contact Community Services at 780-921-2137. You can register online at Morinville.ca.

LIBRARY COMPUTER CLASSES

Seniors wanting to brush up on and learn new computer skills will have the opportunity this fall with the Morinville Computer Library’s Computer Classes.

The program is for computer basics and will run on Thursday afternoons for six weeks starting Oct. 3.

“This would be for your grandparent who would maybe like to know how to use computers,” said Morinville Community Library employee Ginger Blanchette. “It might be for people who are new English speakers who might want some information on computers. It could be for you if you want to