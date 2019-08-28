The week in photos

Reading Time: 3 minutes

Above: A common tern takes flight over Heritage Lake. Below: Some ducks make their way on the lake. – Stephen Dafoe Photos

Don Boutilier captured this detailed shot fo a dragonfly.

Jocelyn VanBrabant has been at Capital Vision Care for 25 years this week. They are encouraging people to pop in and say hello.

Alexander First Nation held their traditional Pow wow over the weekend. You can see a full gallery of photos here. – Stephen Dafoe Photo

Sturgeon County held a Treaty No.6 Flag Raising Ceremony on Friday afternoon in honour of Treaty No.6 Recognition Day. See full story here. – Lucie Roy Photo

Candice Hardy sent us this great photo of the Fish & Game Association pond.

MLA Dale Nally officially opened his constituency office in Morinville on Saturday. The office is located on 100 Street by Capital Vision.

A waxwing sits in a tree in this shot from Don Boutilier.

And another from the local photographer.

Morinville strongman Scott Wallace is looking for a podium finish in an upcoming Ontario competition. See full story here.

Early evening at the Morinville Fish & Game Association pond. – Stephen Dafoe Photo

Fall is in the air. – Stephen Dafoe Photo