Two Morinville men arrested in Parkland County

Reading Time: 2 minutes

(Last Updated On: Aug 28, 2019)

by Morinville News Staff

Two Morinville men are in custody after Parkland RCMP responded to the report of a home invasion at a rural residence in the area north of Hwy 16 on Range Road 264 Aug. 26.

Police say the female homeowner heard someone trying to break down the garage door. The homeowner contacted her husband who arrived in time to observe several individuals entering a car that was parked in the driveway.

When confronted, police say the car fled the scene. The homeowner followed the suspects in his vehicle. Police say one of the car`s occupants shot at him, after which he immediately stopped and called and updated police. No one was injured.

The RCMP located the car but the occupants had fled the scene on foot. With the assistance of Edmonton Police Services Helicopter Air One and RCMP Police Dog Services (PDS), police were able to locate all five suspects in the bush near the car.

Police say the gun safe stolen from the residence and a shotgun were located in the car. The car and the license plate were determined to be stolen out of Edmonton. The five suspects were arrested without incident.

RCMP PDS returned in the daylight to the area where the subjects had been apprehended and located the stolen rifles and a quantity of drugs believed to be methamphetamine.

Elliot Steinhaeur (21) of Saddle Lake, Chantel Cardinal (24) and Dorian Hunter (18) of Edmonton, and James Auigbelle (25) and Aaron Auigbelle (34) of Morinville are facing 14 charges including:

· Pointing a firearm

· Carrying a concealed weapon

· Break and enter with intent – residence

· Assault with weapon

· Possession of property obtained for the purpose of trafficking over $5000

· Possession of methamphetamine

Elliot Steinhauer has additional charges of:

· Weapons possession contrary to order and fail to surrender authorization

· Fail to comply with a probation order

Aaron Auigbelle has additional charges of:

· Weapons possession contrary to order and fail to surrender authorization (x2)

All five were held for justice interim hearings. Dorian Hunter and Chantel Cardinal were released with a recognizance. Their first appearance was to be Aug. 28, 2019 at the Stony Plain Provincial Court. Elliot Steinhauer, Aaron Auigbelle and James Auigbelle were remanded into custody and were to appear via CCTV on Aug. 28, 2019 at the Stony Plain Provincial Court.

The RCMP would like to remind everyone not to put their own safety at risk when providing assistance. Call 911 immediately and try to provide as many details as possible.

If you have any information in relation to this investigation, please contact Parkland RCMP at 780-968-7267. If you wish to remain anonymous, you can contact Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 (TIPS), online at www.P3Tips.com or by using the “P3 Tips” app available through the Apple App or Google Play Store.