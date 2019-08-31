Arinn Young and Team Canada take gold in Lima

Reading Time: 1 minute

(Last Updated On: Aug 31, 2019)

by Morinville News Staff

With 20 points and 10 rebounds Legal’s Arinn Young helped her Team Canada Women’s Wheelchair Basketball team achieve gold at the Lima 2019 Parapan Am Games. The women, who were defeated by the US 80-72 in the final game back in 2015, reversed fortunes this time and won 67-64 in a game of inches.

Young’s 20 points and Kady Dandeneau of Pender Island, B.C. 25 points made up the majority of Friday night’s win.

“It feels unbelievable. Words can’t describe this moment. I just know that I’ll be chasing after it in Tokyo, that’s for sure,” said Young.

“The team chemistry this group of ladies has gotten so close together. This win just feels really good for everyone and that’s what I’m taking away from this tournament. All the memories we got together from it,” Young added.

The Parapan Am tournament serves as the direct qualifier for wheelchair basketball to the 2020 Tokyo Paralympic Games. Both Canada and the USA, along with Brazil, who won bronze in Lima, have qualified for next year’s Paralympic on the women’s side.