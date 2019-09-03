Alberta RCMP launching #Business101 course to help prevent break-ins

Reading Time: 1 minute

by Morinville News Staff

RCMP in Alberta hope students won’t be the only ones going back to school this week. They are launching some education of their own for Alberta business owners to help them prevent break-ins.

RCMP say there were 4,900 business break-ins in 2018, 350 of those were in the month of September.

The online course is called Business 101 and offers business owners safety tips and how to prevent break-ins. It will be featured on Alberta RCMP social media accounts.

Through the program, business owners will be able to direct message photos of their businesses through Alberta RCMP social media accounts. From those photos, they will receive tailored Crime Prevention Through Environmental Design (CPTED) tips to better protect their property.

Business Security brochures are also available for free at all RCMP Detachments across the province.

The RCMP offer business owners the following tips for protecting their businesses:

Install motion sensor lights Keep an inside light on at all times Remove items that could be used to climb onto the roof Keep windows clear of stickers and posters Install video cameras Invest in an alarm system Keep valuables away from windows Install roll shutters or bars on windows

Business owners are encouraged to follow #Business101 and RCMP social media accounts on Facebook (@RCMPinAlberta) and Twitter (@RCMPAlberta) for more information.