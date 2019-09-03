Morinville Soccer Association active with upcoming events

Reading Time: 2 minutes

by Stephen Dafoe

The summer soccer season may be officially over, but the Morinville soccer Association has a couple of activities over the next two Saturdays.

On Saturday, Sept. 7, soccer players will take part in the Morinville Leisure Centre’s (MLC) official opening with some indoor soccer taking place.

Association President Robin Alley said U11 and U13 girls would play against each other in mixed teams from 10 a.m. to 11 a.m.

“We have dedicated coaches that have been with us for years now,” she said. “We’re going to try and make this a big kickoff to the new field house and to our indoor season.”

Alley said the opportunity to play in the field house is a big opportunity for Morinville soccer.

“We’ve been using gyms for the past few years now, and we’d been thinking about cancelling indoor soccer altogether. Now that we have a field house, we want to utilize it, and show all of our sponsors the work that these kids put into it.”

Also on Sept. 7, the Association will hold a registration event from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.

“If you have a kid interested in soccer, let them come out and see it,” Alley said, adding parents often are reluctant to register their children who have never played. “Come on out. Let’s show them what this is about. It’s fun to cheer these kids on. They definitely love it.

Annual General Meeting

On Saturday, Sept. 14, the Association will hold their Annual General Meeting at the MLC from 10 a.m. to 11 a.m.

The local soccer group is currently looking to fill five positions: U7 Director, U9 Director, Vice-Chair/ Sponsorship Coordinator, and Head Referee. All posts are volunteer positions.

Both the U17 and U9 Directors have the same job roles: attending meetings, making teams, getting equipment, organizing game times, the Soccer Jamboree, field scheduling, and registration.

The Vice-Chair/ Sponsorship Coordinator duties include securing sponsorships, attending meetings with the president, and shadowing the president.

Alley said the Head Referee position is in charge of overseeing all the referees and must have taken the Adult Ref Course.