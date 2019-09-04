Library showcasing creepy crawlies during Alberta Culture Days

Reading Time: 1 minute

(Last Updated On: Sep 3, 2019)

video and story by Stephen Dafoe

Alberta Culture Days take place Sept. 27 to 29, and the Morinville Community Library will once again be participating in them. The library is bringing in a theatre group Sept. 28 for a matinee show.

“It’s about celebrating the arts, diversity, community spirit and heritage,” said Library Director Isabelle Cramp. “We’ve been taking part in that event for a few years. This year we’ve decided to focus on celebrating the performance arts.”

Edmonton’s Kompany Family Theatre, who focus on quality family-friendly theatre, will perform their show Secret of the Curious Creepy Crawlies.

The performance tells the story of campers at Camp Squealy Moo who uncover a curious world of stories, songs and previously unearthed before antics.

“We do like crawlies at the library with our chameleon and our little insects and things, but we don’t find them creepy,” Cramp said. “But we don’t think you want to miss The Secret of the Creepy Crawlies.”

The show takes place Saturday, Sept. 28 at 1 p.m. There is no cost for the performance.