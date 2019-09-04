The Week in Photos

Reading Time: 2 minutes

Another cool shot from Don Boutilier.

Local resident Olivia Imbrogno has the opportunity to pursue and expand her musical knowledge- to do that she requires financial assistance to attend school in Scotland.

She received her Bachelor of Music Degree from the University of Alberta in 2018.

With her excellent academic standing, she has been accepted to attend the two year MMUs Degree program at the Royal Conservatoire of Scotland starting this September, at a cost of $102,000 CDN.

A request for funding education abroad has been a challenge.

On Tuesday a $1000. donation from the Volume 4 (for ) History Committee was presented for her education.

For more information or to provide support please email her at email yourlocal musician@gmail.com.

Morinville resident Chad Melchert plays on this single with Gord Bamford. Chad is up for drummer of the year at the upcoming CCMA’s. A win this year puts him in the CCMA Hall of Fame.

The annual Red Eye Tournament took place over the long weekend. – Stephen Dafoe Photos

Don Boutilier sent us this photo. Now, he didn’t tell us anything about it, so we’re hoping this is through the glass. Because if it isn’t, we may need Godzilla to fight it.

It was back to school for Morinville students Tuesday. Click here to see our story and more photos.