Plenty to do in Morinville during Alberta Culture Days

by Morinville News Staff

Alberta Culture Days is an annual celebration of arts, heritage, diversity and community spirit that takes place this year from September 27 to 29.

Morinville is one of more than 300 communities participating with the Library, Museum and Morinville Art Club hosting events over the weekend.

“Partnering with local community groups for Alberta Culture Days is a great way to showcase local Morinville talent and encourage residents to participate in a fun activity or try something new,” said Morinville’s Event & Culture Programmer Kathleen Ducharme. “We have organized a fun two-day event and hope the community checks out all the activities we have planned.”

On Friday, Sept. 27, the Morinville Art Club is partnering with the Town to host a Landscape Paint Night by a certified Bob Ross instructor.

The event takes place at the cultural centre from 6 p.m. to 8:30 p.m. and is open to those aged 16 and over. There is no cost; however, registration is required at morinville.recdesk.com.

The Musée Morinville Museum will also be open that day from noon until 5 p.m.

On Saturday, the Museum will host Historic Alberta Culture Displays and a Scavenger Hunt. The event runs from noon to 5 p.m. and everyone that participates will get a prize.

Also on Saturday, the Morinville Community Library will celebrate the performing arts with Secret of the Creepy Crawlies, a performance by Kompany Family Theatre from 1 p.m. to 3 p.m. The event is free. Space is limited, so the Library is asking those wanting to see the show to register by calling 780-939-3292.

Local artists will also be at the Library from 1 p.m. to 4 p.m. to demonstrate a variety of talents, including textile creation and painting.