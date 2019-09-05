Sturgeon Public School Division unveils new brand

Reading Time: 1 minute

(Last Updated On: Sep 5, 2019)

by Morinville News Staff

Sturgeon Public School Division has released a new brand after hiring INCITE a year ago to gather the insights and wisdom of students, parents, staff and the community.

The Division says that information has resulted in a new brand it says is bold, entrepreneurial and focused on excellence.

“Our new brand is more than a new logo and colour scheme; it reflects the vibrant, creative, connected and welcoming culture of our Division,” said Board Chair Terry Jewell. “We are growing with the communities we serve and creating rich learning experiences for all of our students.”

Superintendent / CAO Mary Lynne Campbell said the new branding would start to appear on correspondence, advertising, the Division’s website, and social media channels.

“Going forward, the new SPS logo will also be on exterior school signage and on all of our promotional material.”

The tagline for the new logo is “Dare to reimagine learning.”

The Division says the tagline reinforces its message and captures the progressive manner in which Sturgeon Public Schools delivers Public Education.

“We do not rely on traditional methods, we do things differently, so that students have many opportunities to experience success each and every day,” Jewell said.