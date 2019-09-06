Morinville resident Chad Melchert now in CCMA Hall of Honour

Reading Time: 2 minutes

Gord Bamford drummer and Morinville resident Chad Melchert won drummer of the year at the CCMAs and is now in CCMA’s Musician Hall of Honour. – submitted photo

by Stephen Dafoe

The Canadian Country Music Association (CCMA) Awards are this weekend. On Friday, Morinville resident Chad Melchert learned he won his fifth Drummer of the Year Award, putting him into the CCMA’s Musician Hall of Honour.

Melchert, who was up against Ben Bradley, Flavio Cirillo, Rich DaSilva, and Rob Wells this year, has been nominated for the award nine times over the years.

“To enter the CCMA Hall of Honour is unbelievable,” Melchert said in a text interview while on the road Friday. “My career is a culmination of ups and downs with way more ups. I don’t see this is my award but more of my family’s and those whom I’ve shared in music together. Morinville is home and has provided a home base for my family to grow safely and prosper while I’m away chasing my dreams. Thank you for that.”

Gord Bamford, the artist Melchert is the drummer for, is up for several awards this weekend: Apple Music Fan’s Choice, Single of the Year for Dive Bar, Songwriter of the year with Bart Butler and Brice Long for the song Down. Additionally, Bamford’s management company, Cache Entertainment, is up for a CCMA for Management Company of the Year.

Melchert recently recorded drums for ten tracks on Bamford’s new album, recorded at MCC Studios in Calgary. Melchert saw it as a big honour working alongside what he called “some really heavy players from Nashville.”

Touring with the Music of Queen

Melchert was not at the CCMA’s Luncheon on Friday to accept his win. He is currently on tour with We Will Rock You, a travelling show that performs the music of Queen.

The show, named after the arena rock single from Queen’s 1977 album News of the World, is a 22-week tour that will span Canada and most of the US. There are three Edmonton stops between Christmas and New Year’s Day.

We Will Rock You will play in Edmonton Jan 30 and 31 at the Northern Alberta Jubilee Auditorium. Tickets are available online at http://www.queenonline.com/wwry/na_tour.