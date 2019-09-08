Library hosting Adult Learning Circle on Orange Shirt Day

Reading Time: 1 minute

(Last Updated On: Sep 3, 2019)

video and story by Stephen Dafoe

The Morinville Community Library’s next Adult Learning Circle will feature a free showing of the Canadian documentary Nîpawistamâsowin: We Will Stand Up.

“The documentary starts with the 2016 killing of Colten Boushie and from there sort of goes through the history of colonialism on the prairies,” explained Public Services Librarian Alliah Krahn.

Released in April or 2019, the documentary has already garnered two awards: Best Canadian Feature Documentary at the Hot Docs International Documentary Festival, and the Colin Low Award for Best Canadian Documentary at this year’s DOXA.

The Sept, 30 event coincides with Orange Shirt Day, an opportunity for First Nations, local governments, schools and communities to come together in the spirit of reconciliation.

Krahn said Orange Shirt Day was specifically chosen to showcase the documentary as it is a day when people continue the conversation about residential schools and the legacy they had on communities.

Tickets for the free screening are available at the Library’s front desk and also on Event Bright at bit-ly/StandUpMorinville.