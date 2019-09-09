Editorial: Time to show local businesses your love

Reading Time: 1 minute

Sep 9, 2019

The Morinville & District Chamber of Commerce will cut off nominations for their annual Chamber Awards this Wednesday at the end of the business day.

Nominations opened this August, but thus far, submissions have not been overwhelming in some nomination categories. Last Friday, the Chamber put out a reminder that it was light in nominations in eight out of 12 categories.

That is unfortunate because the Chamber has made it even easier to nominate a local business for recognition this year with an online form.

Morinville is blessed to have some outstanding businesses. Sure, you can argue that we have more pizza joints and liquor stores per capita than just about anywhere else, but some of those are pretty outstanding operations. So are the many other businesses catering to broad and narrow interests.

We strongly encourage all of you to think about the businesses large and small, making an impact on