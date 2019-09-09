Morinville Leisure Centre has its Grand Opening weekend

Reading Time: 3 minutes

Ribbon Cutting Ceremony, Coun. Dafoe, Hall, Balanko, Boutestein, Richardson, Mayor Turner, MP Dane Lloyd in background and Hon. Dale Nally. – Lucie Roy Photos

by Lucie Roy

The Morinville Leisure Centre (MLC) Grand Opening took place on the weekend with free facility access from Friday, Sept. 6 through Sunday, Sept. 8.

The formal portion of the program took place Saturday morning with juggling by Jordan Imgrund-Harvey, greetings from emcee CAO Stephane Labonne, and a Smudging, Prayer and words from Alexander First Nation Elder Terry Newborn.

The more than 75 invited guests included the Edmonton Metropolitan Region Board partners, Beaumont, Devon, St Albert and Stony Plain and representatives from Gibbons, Legal, Redwater and Sturgeon County, School Boards, Edmonton Garrison, Pembina Pipeline, Alexander First Nation, Stantec, Morinville Chamber of Commerce, Clark Builders, Landrex, Atlas Premium Homes Development and others.

Mayor Barry Turner recognized Sturgeon County for sharing servicing costs to the site and for the largest contribution that Sturgeon has made to recreation in Morinville.

In his presentation, Mayor Turner said he has served on Council for almost 18 years and today was going down as one of the biggest days ever. He was honoured to stand as Mayor to celebrate the grand opening of the largest capital project in Morinville and the next step in recreation in Morinville.

“After 102 days of operation, the MLC has sold 737 monthly memberships, 44 annual memberships, 3119 day passes and has had 109 individual bookings,” Turner said.

Turner thanked his colleagues on Council both current and past councils who worked tirelessly for six years to lay the groundwork for this project. He also thanked Mayor Lisa Holmes and former Councillors Gord Putnam, Rob Ladouceur, Brennan Fitzgerald and former CAO Andrew Isbister.

Turner thanked the entire staff and the team that took up the challenge and delivered a great facility with active programs.

The Ribbon Cutting Ceremony was preceded by presentations from Mayor Barry Turner to four major sponsors; Pembina Pipeline, Atlas Premium Homes, Clark Builders and Landrex.

Speaking at the event was Honourable Dale Nally, Associate Minister of Natural Gas and MP Dane Lloyd.

Chris Joseph, who has lived and breathed hockey his entire life was a special guest. He has played over 19 seasons and played 510 regular-season games. He is now a Firefighter, hockey coach and avid community supporter. Chris and family suffered the loss of their son Jaxon in the Humboldt Broncos bus crash and have worked on promoting bus safety and seat belts.

The event included a free BBQ hosted by Pembina Pipeline, balloons and face painting and the Active Living Fair in the Fieldhouse with over 30 tables with groups and organizations, drop-in programs and other activities.

Mayor doing sponsor presentation to Larren Monti- Atlas Premium Homes

MP- Dane Lloyd

Mayor and Council with CAO, MP Dane Lloyd and Hon. Dale Nally. from top Coun. Richardson, Balanko, Dafoe CAO Labonne, Coun Boutestein, Hall, MP Lloyd, Mayor Turner, and Hon. Dale Nally.