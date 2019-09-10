Morinville CHAMP forms friendships at War Amps Seminar

Reading Time: 2 minutes

Above: Avery MacAdam (left) and Abel Diemand (right) at the 2019 Western CHAMP Seminar. – Submitted Photo

by Morinville News Staff

Avery MacAdam, 6, of Morinville, and Abel Diemand, 5, of Grande Prairie are two children War Amps are assisting, something they have been doing for children for more than 100 years.

MacAdam is a right leg amputee, and Diemand was born a left arm amputee. Both children are members of The War Amps Child Amputee (CHAMP) Program, and became friends a few years ago at an annual CHAMP seminar. The boys recently reunited at the 2019 Western Seminar in Edmonton.

“The seminars give Avery the opportunity to meet other kids who are just like him,” said Avery’s mom, Alison. “It means so much to know that he has such a strong support group behind him.”

The CHAMP seminars provide young amputees and their parents the opportunity to learn about the latest in artificial limbs, dealing with teasing and staring and information on parenting an amputee child. But the seminars also let child amputees and their families connect with one another, sharing similar experiences.

“Seminars are a powerful experience, as Champs and parents learn they are not alone,” said Danita Chisholm, Executive Director of the CHAMP Program, in a media release Sept. 10. “Thanks to the public’s support of the Key Tag and Address Label Service, we are able to bring young amputees like Avery and Abel together, as well as provide financial assistance for the cost of artificial limbs.”