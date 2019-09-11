Sturgeon Midget AA Sting preparing for a strong season

Reading Time: 2 minutes

Sep 10, 2019

Above: Midget AA Sting hopefuls hit the ice Monday night for the first of two training camp sessions. The second one is scheduled for Thursday night. – Stephen Dafoe Photos

by Stephen Dafoe

The Sturgeon Midget AA Sting will start their 2019-2020 season on the road with back-to-back road games Sept. 28 and 29.

On Sept. 28, the Sting face the Peace River Royals, and on Sept, 29, they faceoff against the GPAC Storm. The club starts the pre-season in Leduc Sept. 21.

The Sting started season tryouts at the Morinville Leisure Centre’s Landrex Arena Monday night.

Head Coach Greg Northcott said the first night went well. “We have 37 boys registered this year. At this time last year, we had 23. It was a pretty relaxed skate. ‘I’m sure the competition will pick up as the tryouts go on.”

The Sting tryouts continue Thursday night as the club continues the process of building the best team they can for the upcoming Northern Alberta Hockey League season.

“I believe we will be pretty strong this year as we have such a good turnout,” Northcott said. “We still have a few guys out at AAA camps, which we wish the best of luck. But usually you get a couple back from AAA, so that will only help us for depth this year. I am looking forward to seeing how the boys compete in the next couple of inter-squad games.”

The inter-squad games take place at the Morinville Leisure Centre on Thursday, Sept. 12 at 7:45 p.m. and Saturday, Sept. 14 at 2 p.m. The games will be followed by two practices next week, and then a pre-season tournament starting Sept. 21.