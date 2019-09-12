It’s Your Business: Morinville Sobeys hosting Food Fair later this month

Reading Time: 1 minute

Franchise owner Shaun Thompson shows some of the local regional products available at Morinville Sobeys – Stephen Dafoe Photo

by Stephen Dafoe

Morinville Sobeys is inviting customers to their Food Fair Sept. 21 from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m.

“Every department is going to have samples so you can try a whole bunch of unique foods,” said franchise owner Shaun Thompson. “We’re going to do a basket giveaway. It’s all about trying something different.”

Thompson said every department would have something to sample, and that the store sees it as an opportunity for customers to try something new to see if they like it.

Some of the products in the store is local product, something Thompson said they have been trying to focus on.

“We have a lot of local people,” Thomspon said. Our three-pack peppers, and tomatoes all come from Lacombe. We have Living Lettuce from Busby. We have a few cheeses from Smoky Lake. We have Grandma Bee’s Honey from right here in Sturgeon County. We are trying to get into a lot of local stuff. We have chocolate bars from Sherwood Park, Kambucha from Cochrane. We’re trying to be local and regional, as much as we possibly can. We’d love to be carrying more from Sturgeon County.”

The Morinville Sobeys Food Fair Sept. 21 from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m.