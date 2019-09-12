Sturgeon County holds Firefighter Awards Ceremony

Reading Time: 4 minutes

(Last Updated On: Sep 12, 2019)

Morinville Fire Dept. Deputy Chief Lavallee 15 year, Capt Hammond 20 year, Sernowski 5 year and Tellier 5 years. Absent Tapper- 5 year,Josh Cust 10 year. – Lucie Roy Photos

by Lucie Roy

The Sturgeon County Emergency Services Long Term Service Award Ceremony was held Tuesday at the Protective Service Headquarters building.

The Master of Ceremonies for the event was Deputy Fire Chief Brad Reid, with an address by Sturgeon County Manager Protective Services Fire Chief Pat Mahoney, Sturgeon County Mayor Alanna Hnatiw and Sturgeon County CAO Reegan McCullough.

Reid spoke of the 18th anniversary of 911, and in recognition of that day they are holding their 7th Annual Sturgeon County Fire Fighter Service award. “It is to recognize our member’s service to community as well as to the 343 firefighters that gave their lives that day,” Reid said.

The evening program started with a minute of silence in respect of those emergency responders who lost their lives that day.

Mahoney thanked Sturgeon County Mayor Hnatiw, Council and Senior Management for their ongoing assistance and support to Sturgeon county protective Services. He also extended welcome and thanks to other Mayors, Councillors and CAOs and staff from towns of Bon Accord, Gibbons, Legal, Morinville and Redwater that were in attendance that evening. Mahoney said their ongoing support and cooperation is very very much appreciated.

The backbone of the fire service throughout the country is paid on-call volunteer firefighters. Without the sacrifice and dedication of these people, fire services would not be what it is today.

“Tonight, we celebrate our own member’s achievements and recognize them for their contributions and sacrifices,” Mahoney said. “You too are the backbone of Sturgeon County Emergency Services. Everyone receiving awards and recognition this evening should be very proud of their achievements. You have truly committed to the community. Congratulations to all.”

The Fire Service Exemplary Service Medal was presented to Firefighter Jamie Primmer- District of Legal Fire Department. The medal honours members of a recognized Canadian fire service who have completed 20 years of service. The medal was also recently presented to Sturgeon county Protective Services. Fire Chief Pat Mahoney and Deputy Chief Glen Innis.

The Alberta Emergency Services Medal (AESM) was presented to two members of the District of Legal Fire Department, Captain Craig Morrissey (above) and Firefighter Shawn Machiskinic (below) who have a served a total of twelve years in a sector of the Alberta Emergency Management System.

The twelve recipients of the NFPA 1001 Recognition Awards was followed by the Long Term Service Award Recipients.

There were fourteen 5-year recipients of which three were from Morinville: Lyndon Sernowski, Jamie Tapper and Shante Tellier.

The two 10-year recipients were both from District of Bon Accord Fire Department, Captain Tyler Grant and Captain Paul Richards.

The four 15-year recipients were Deputy Chief Jason Coveney of Gibbons Fire Dept., Deputy Chief Charles Lavallee and Captain Josh Cust of Morinville and Captain Loren Witter of Legal Fire Dept.

The 20-year recipient was Captain Steven Hammond of the Morinville Fire Department.

The 25-year recipient was District Chief Tracy Roulston of Legal Fire Dept.

The 45-year recipient was Lieutenant Mike Gagne of the District of Legal Fire Dept. This is quite an accomplishment, said Reid and Bud Rockwell of Morinville was probably the first one to receive this award.

Legal Fire Dept. Primmer-Fire Service Exemplary Service Medal, Machiskinic AESM, Witter 15 year, Gagne 45 years, Roulston 25 years and Morrissey AESM-AB Emergency Services Medal.

Long Service Award- 15 year- Deputy Chief Coveney- Gibbons Fire Dept, Deputy Chief Lavallee Morinville Fire Dept and Captain Lorne Witter- Legal Fire Dept. Absent: Captain Josh Cust- Morinville.