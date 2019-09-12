Town calls special meeting for Sept. 17

Reading Time: 1 minute

(Last Updated On: Sep 12, 2019)

submitted by the Town of Morinville

Mayor Barry Turner has requested that a Special Meeting of Council be held in Council Chambers on Tuesday, September 17, 2019, at 3 p.m. for the purpose of discussing and acting upon the following items of business:

· Sanitary Trunk Line Break (101 Ave. and 99 St.)

· East Boundary Road Improvements

No other matters can be discussed except for what is listed in this notice.

Tuesday, September 17, 2019

Council Chambers, 10125-100 Avenue, 2nd Floor

Note: No other details on the matters have been provided to media at this time.