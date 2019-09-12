Town calls special meeting for Sept. 17
· Sanitary Trunk Line Break (101 Ave. and 99 St.)
Tuesday, September 17, 2019
submitted by the Town of Morinville
Mayor Barry Turner has requested that a Special Meeting of Council be held in Council Chambers on Tuesday, September 17, 2019, at 3 p.m. for the purpose of discussing and acting upon the following items of business:
· Sanitary Trunk Line Break (101 Ave. and 99 St.)
· East Boundary Road Improvements
No other matters can be discussed except for what is listed in this notice.
Council Chambers, 10125-100 Avenue, 2nd Floor
Note: No other details on the matters have been provided to media at this time.