JMMF President walks the red carpet at Toronto International Film Festival

Reading Time: 2 minutes

(Last Updated On: Sep 13, 2019)

by Stephen Dafoe

Morinville resident Lynne Rosychuk, the Board President and co-founder of the Jessica Martel Memorial Foundation was named the L’Oréal Paris Canada 2019 National Honouree at the Women of Worth award program Mar. 8. This week she was invited to attend the Toronto International Film Festival (TIFF) and spend some time with the stars.

Rosychuk told Morinville News that L’Oreal Women of Worth recognizes women who work hard and lead in their communities by giving them the VIP treatment.

That treatment included getting to walk the red carpet at the festival where she attended the premiere of Harriet. She also went to a live taping of the Marilyn Denis Show and was interviewed on CTV’s etalk.

“It was cool but nerve-wracking,” Rosychuk said of the red carpet experience. “With so many cameras, lights and reporters, it felt overwhelming, but everyone was so kind to us.”

Rosychuk said her etalk interview about Jessie’s House went well.

“They were so warm and welcoming,” she said. “For our organization to be able to talk at a national level means so much to us. To have that platform to talk about Jessie’s House is nothing short of a miracle. The opportunity will help victims across Canada, not just in our home community.”

Rosychuk also had the opportunity to attend a live taping of the Marilyn Dennis show where Jane Fonda was a guest.

“[I] really enjoyed being part of the live taping of the Marilyn Dennis show,” adding she did not have the opportunity to meet Fonda. “I will say this though–Jane looks amazing. She is incredibly funny and well-spoken.”

Rosychuk said she believes L’Oréal Paris Canada’s Women of Worth program has brought much good to the JMMF.

“I am extremely grateful to L’Oreal Paris Canada and Rock-it Promotions for giving us such an amazing platform to raise awareness about Jessie’s House and family violence,” Rosychuk said.