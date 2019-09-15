#BringBackTheBees initiative produces some giant results in Morinville garden
Morinville resident Sherry Tanton poses with her giant sunflowers. – submitted photos
by Morinville News Staff
Giant sunflowers tower over the fence in Morinville resident Sherry Tanton’s yard.
The massive plants began after Tanton planted a package of seeds she was sent through Honey Nut Cheerios’ #BringBackTheBees initiative.
“They reached 14 feet tall [with] sunflowers bigger than a dinner plate,” Tanton told Morinville News.
In 2018 Cheerios planted 1.7 billion seeds of pollinator plants. They plan to host about 3,300 acres of nectar- and pollen-rich wildflowers by 2021. The pollen provides nutrients bees and other pollinators need to survive.
For more information on the program, visit https://www.cheerios.com/bring-back-the-bees/.
See below for more photos of Tanton’s sunflowers.
5 thoughts on “#BringBackTheBees initiative produces some giant results in Morinville garden”
Wow!!! Those are amazing 😊
Check these out Sally
Samantha
Sherry Tanton ❤️ they look amazing ☀️🌻
Daytona Handy Candice Handy Lorraine Tanton Wanda Haggerty