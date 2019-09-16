RCMP urging caution on busy roads after 8-year-old girl hit in Morinville

Reading Time: 1 minute

(Last Updated On: Sep 16, 2019)

by Morinville News Staff

Morinville RCMP is urging motorists and pedestrians to use caution after a young girl was struck on her way to school Monday morning.

Police were called to a collision involving a motorist and an 8-year-old young girl at approximately 8:20 a.m. Monday in the downtown core.

“One youth was transported to a local hospital in stable condition,” said Corporal Jeff Sutherland,” adding in a phone interview Monday afternoon that the girl would be in the hospital for a while but would recover fine.

With the new school season in full swing, Sutherland is calling on everyone to be careful.

“We all take extra care and precaution while on busy roads,” Sutherland said of both motorists and pedestrians.

Morinville RCMP along with the RCMP Collision Analyst are currently investigating the matter.