Lions help Aspen residents with Heart to Heart Hamper donation

(Last Updated On: Sep 17, 2019)

by Lucie Roy

Lions Club of Morinville President Tina Gougeon and Lion Pauline Kocsir presented Aspen House Recreation Therapist Leeza Shymka with two hampers at the Lions Club meeting.

The hampers are filled with essential items for those who require immediate access to the basic needs upon admittance to Aspen.

Aspen currently has six hampers on hand for emergency use.

Lion Kocsir purchased all the items on behalf of the Lions Club for two hampers and will be the Lions Director in charge of further purchases as required from Aspen.

Shymka said they estimate they would use maybe three or four hampers per year but wanted to be prepared now and have a few supplies on hand for a few more hampers.

There is a list provided for what items are required to fill a hamper.

The hampers are not gender-specific and include neutral coloured bed sheets, quilt cover, personal hygiene products such as toothpaste, toothbrush, bars of soap, shampoo, combs, towels, toilet paper, tissues, nail clippers and other items.