Toms wins Sturgeon County Division 2 race

From left: Lynda Moffat, Kristin Toms, and Rudy Van Woerkom. – Lucie Roy Photo

by Morinville News Staff

Kristin Toms has won the Sturgeon County Division 2 seat left vacant when former councillor Susan Evans resigned this past summer.

The County released the unofficial election results Tuesday night.

Toms received 381 votes. Opponent Lynda Moffat received 207 votes and Rudy van Woerkman received 64 votes.

Of the 652 votes cast, 84 were votes using special ballots or advance poles. Election Day saw 568 residents cast a ballot.

Official results will be released by the Returning Officer on Monday, September 23 at 12 p.m.