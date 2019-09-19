The Flying Detective opens Live at the CCC season

Reading Time: 2 minutes

(Last Updated On: Sep 19, 2019)

by Morinville News Staff

Accidental Humour Co returns to Morinville Sept. 28 to kick off the 2019-2020 Live at the CCC season. The Edmonton-based comedy group will present their Fringe festival hit The Flying Detective.

The multi-media performance tells the story of Detective Campbell and aviation legend Wilfred “WOP” May on Canada’s first aerial police pursuit.

The show is set in 1919. It is based on the true story of an officer killed on duty in Edmonton and the pursuit of the murderer, John Larsen, who is on his way to the coal branch near Edson. Larsen has a two-day head start on the Campbell, who is helped by legendary WW1 fighter pilot May.

“Accidental Humour are a wonderful Edmonton-based company and a real example of what this region has to offer as far as theatre is concerned,” said Events & Culture Coordinator Ryan Telfer. “They continue to find great stories to tell and using their unique talents of integrating classic theatre techniques with modern-day projection, they are able to enhance these stories in ways not previously possible.”

William Banfield, Brent Felzien, Cliff Kelly, Neil LeGrandeur and Kimberlee Stadelmann are members of Accidental Humour who are joined by Sterling Nominated actor Cody Porter.

The event is a buffet-style catered dinner and show with tickets available at the cultural centre and online at Ticket Pro at the cost of $60 for adults and $50 for seniors. Dinner is at 6 p.m.

Sponsors for the 2019-2020 season are Hunter’s Print & Copy, Infinite Events Services, St. Albert Inn & Suites and Morinville News.