Letter: Help feed families in Morinville

Reading Time: 1 minute

(Last Updated On: Sep 19, 2019)

It’s time to help replenish the cupboards at Morinville. We believe families helping families is the quickest way to do that!

On Saturday, September 28th, members of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints in Morinville will be collecting non-perishable food donations to help restock the Morinville Food Bank.

This marks the 7th year that we will be holding a door-to-door food drive. Last year the drive saw the people of Morinville donate 5900 pounds of food to help their neighbours.

In the days leading up to the drive, bags are being delivered to homes on the food collection routes. People living on the routes will be able to donate simply by placing non-perishable food items on their doorsteps before 10 a.m. on Saturday, September 28th.

That day, volunteers will pick the food up to give to the Morinville Food Bank

This food drive is a simple way for all the people who live along the collection routes to help their neighbours in need.

For more information or to set up interviews, call Leasa Sulz at 780-995-2682