New thrift shop opens in Legal

(Last Updated On: Sep 19, 2019)

by Lucie Roy

A new store opened up in Legal a few weeks ago. The Variety Store is located on Main Steet next to the Pharmasave.

Owner Esther La Plante has a little something for all ages.

As a musician, she also does little repairs and had two guitars and an accordion she was looking at.

There is also piano and autoharp tuning available.

On guitars, she changes out strings and other minor repairs.

She has chips and chocolate bars for sale and laundry soap for those using the laundromat.

She also sells gently used clothing and had two brand new bikes for sale.

There are gently used books, children’s toys and many items still in boxes that she is unpacking.

The labour of love is to supplement a seniors’ pension and she has very flexible hours to accommodate as many as she can in Legal.

She is currently accepting donations for bottles and cans, books, bookcases, shelves, clothing racks, toys, dressers, small appliances and furniture.

The store hours are currently noon until 10 p.m. during the week, except Thursday when hours are from 8 a.m. until noon.