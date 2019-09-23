Fish and Game looking for youth to join group

Reading Time: 2 minutes

(Last Updated On: Sep 22, 2019)

Building birdhouses and making leather wallets are among the activities the Morinville Fish and Game Association’s Youth Group take part in. – photos by Lucie Roy

by Stephen Dafoe

The Morinville Fish and Game Association launched a youth group last year and are currently looking for another five to join the Association.

The group is open to area youth ages 12 to 16 who have an interest in target shooting, leatherwork, photography, birdhouse building, photography and other activities through the club.

“Morinville Fish and Game for years have wanted a youth group,” said Youth Group coordinator Joe Sinclair. “We started one last year and we wanted between five and eight youth to join. We had five, so we went ahead with it.”

The Association is looking to expand the number of youth in the program from the five current members.

“Now we know we could easily take up to 10 people,” Sinclair said.

The group meets on the first Wednesday of the month from 7 p.m. to 8:30 p.m, at the Morinville Fish and Game Association on 107 Street.

Last year, participants made birdhouses to take home as well as some additional ones that were auctioned off at the Association’s Brag Night this past spring. Another session had the youth making a leather wallet and another involved target practice with a pellet rifle. A field trip taught members about taxidermy, and the group even held a photography contest judged by residents of Aspen House.

“We want girls and boys between the ages of 12 and 16 because that matches the age group of our Narrow Lake Conservation Camp,” Sinclair explained. “We’re trying to do some shooting. We want to do some ax throwing, photography, leatherwork—something that should have an interest or an appeal to almost anybody.”

Cost of joining is $10 per year. For more information, contact Joe Sinclair at 780-939-6444.