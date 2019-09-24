What’s Cooking: The most un-fussy weeknight fish dinner

Reading Time: 2 minutes

(Last Updated On: Sep 22, 2019)

(NC) Some weeknights are just designed for quick cooking, but that doesn’t mean you need to sacrifice on health. A high quality and lean source of protein, cod is a white flaky fish with a mild flavour that your family (and your heart) will love.

And while you’re thinking about heart health, why not consider ocean health by cooking with cod that has the MSC blue fish label? Seafood with this label means it’s certified sustainable from a wild, traceable source – so it’s good for you and the oceans, too.

This modern take on curry can be made in one pan, making cleanup a breeze. All ingredients can be found at your local grocery store, and you can dial up the heat as little or as much as you’d like. This versatile dish pairs nicely with a variety of sides like rice, couscous or wilted greens like kale.

“Tagine” of Wild Cod, Chickpeas and Parsley

Prep time: 10 minutes

Cook time: 50 minutes

Serves: 4

Ingredients:

1 ½ lbs MSC-certified wild cod, cut into 2-inch pieces

2 tbsp extra virgin olive oil, more for finishing later

1 medium yellow onion, peeled and chopped

4-5 garlic cloves, peeled and chopped

1 large carrot, peeled and chopped

½ butternut squash, peeled and cubed

1 small to medium sweet potato, peeled and cubed

½ tbsp harissa spice blend

½ tsp ground coriander

½ tsp ground cinnamon

¼ tsp ground turmeric

1 cup canned whole peeled tomatoes

¼ cup dried apricot, chopped

2 cups vegetable broth (or broth of your choice)

1 cup cooked chickpeas

½ lemon, juiced

½ cup fresh parsley leaves, pulled (not chopped)

Salt to taste

Directions:

In a large heavy pot or Dutch oven (or traditional tagine if you have one), heat olive oil over medium heat until just warm; add onions and increase heat to medium-high. Sauté for 5 minutes, stirring regularly so they don’t burn.

Add the garlic and prepared vegetables. Add spices and season with salt to taste. Cook 5 to 7 minutes, stirring regularly.

Add tomatoes, apricot and broth and cook for 10 minutes.

Reduce heat to medium-low, cover and simmer for another 20 to 25 minutes or until veggies are tender.

Reduce heat to low, add cod and chickpeas cook for 10 minutes.

Stir in lemon juice and fresh parsley. Taste and adjust seasonings.

Transfer to serving bowls and top each with a generous drizzle of olive oil. Serve with your favourite bread, couscous or rice.