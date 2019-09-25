Morinville Kings return to the ice next month

Reading Time: 2 minutes

(Last Updated On: Sep 22, 2019)

by Stephen Dafoe

After winning both the North Central Senior AA Hockey League (NCHL) and Senior AA Provincials last season, the Morinville Kings are looking forward to hitting the ice to raise both banners in the Morinville Leisure Centre’s Landrex Arena.

The Kings home-ice opener and banner raising take place Saturday, Oct. 5 at 8:15 p.m. when they face NCHL newcomers the Fort Saskatchewan Chiefs.

“The 2019 – 2020 Kings will see the team returning their core team from the championship run of last season,” said Kings’ president Wayne Gatza. “The kings have some new faces that will strengthen the team in all areas. We are looking forward to the new season to deliver another quality team on the ice for Morinville.”

Gatza said he is expecting a strong league with strong competition again this season.

“We will have to come out of the gate firing on all cylinders as we are sure to get everyone’s best roster and with a 16 game schedule we can’t give away any points,” he said. “I expect the league with be tight from top to bottom. We are hoping to play in front of a large crowd for our home games this season.”

The Kings play their second and third games on the road. On Oct.12 they play Bonnyville and head to Devon Oct. 18. The club returns to the Landrex Arena on Oct. 19 to play Eckville and take on Daysland at home Oct. 26. Both home games are an 8:15 start time.