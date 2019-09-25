Town planning Halloween dance

Reading Time: 1 minute

by Morinville News Staff

Tickets for the annual Halloween Family Dance will be available October 1. The dance takes place Friday, October 25 from 6:30 p.m. to 9:30 p.m. at the Morinville Community Cultural Centre.

The evening of spooky family fun includes a dance, costume prizes, and a snack concession. Children under the age of 13 must be accompanied by an adult.

“The Halloween Dance is such a fun time for all ages and this year we are extending it one hour to make the fun last a little longer,” said Event & Culture Programmer Kathleen Ducharme. “Though this event is free it has sold out the last few years, so be sure to get your tickets early.”

Under Morinville’s Morinville advantage policy, tickets will be available to Morinville residents first form Oct. 1 to 3 before being available to all. They are available at the Morinville Community Cultural Centre. ID is required for proof of residency. Tickets will be available to general public Oct. 4. Tickets are limited to 8 tickets per person while quantities last.

Admission is free with a donation to the Morinville Food Bank. Donations can be dropped off the evening of the dance. The Friends of the Morinville Community Library will be hosting a snack concession in support of the Morinville Library.