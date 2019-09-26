Town looking for input on transportation planning

Reading Time: 1 minute

(Last Updated On: Sep 26, 2019)

by Morinville News Staff

Morinville residents and businesses will have the opportunity to provide input into Morinville’s future transportation network starting Sept. 27.

The Transportation Master Plan (TMP) engagement process is part of an update and expansion of Morinville’s existing Plan. The Town says it is designed to deliver “better ways of moving Morinville,” and will result in creating a vision, guiding principles and identifying preferred segments for future pathway development in the community.

“The need for improved transportation planning is high as Morinville grows in area and population, and we are committed to ensuring all residents have a voice in the planning process,” said Abul Azad, Senior Planner of Planning and Economic Development for the Town of Morinville. “We captured a lot of great feedback during the Mobility Strategy development and want to make sure these findings still aligns with the community’s desire for the future.”

Morinville’s Transportation Master Plan update is using consultants at Bunt and Associates, Intelligent Futures, and Stantec.

The project team will connect with residents during Alberta Culture Days this weekend. October’s Made in Morinville Fall Show and Sale at the Morinville Leisure Centre Oct. 18 will provide another opportunity for input.

Residents can also participate in the online survey at https://bit.ly/2mylkS1 beginning September 27.