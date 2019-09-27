Sturgeon River-Parkland Liberal Candidate Ronald Brochu

Reading Time: 1 minute

PUBLISHER’S NOTE: Morinville News has extended an interview invitation to all six candidates in the 2019 federal election. We will be releasing one article each day in the order candidates replied to us. Visit our election page for all the profiles we have published to date.

by Stephen Dafoe

Ronald Brochu is the Liberal Party of Canada’s candidate for Sturgeon River-Parkland.

Brochu is an accountant who has worked for the Alberta Treasury Board and Finance as a Senior Tax Auditor. He has also worked for the Canada Revenue Agency, and as a Credit Advisor for the Farm Credit Canada.

He ran in Drayton Valley-Devon this past spring for the provincial Liberals and received just under one per cent of the vote.

Before that, Brochu ran for the Liberals in the 2015 election in Edmonton-Goldbar, garnering 3.15 per cent of the vote.

Morinville News reached out to Crystina Dundas, Field Organizer for Northern Alberta for the Liberal Party of Canada on Sept. 16 to set up an interview with the candidate as the candidate’s website ronaldbrochu.liberal.ca offers no contact info and his Twitter account is dormant.

As of the publication of this article, we have received no response to a request for an interview.