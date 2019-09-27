What’s Cooking: Dinner party elegance in 30 minutes

Reading Time: 2 minutes

(NC) Swap prep time for quality time with family and friends at your next dinner party. A perfect dish for entertaining, this effortless paella is a one-pan wonder that’s hearty, aromatic and best served family-style.

Make a meal everyone can feel good about by choosing MSC certified fish and seafood with the blue fish label. The label means your seafood is wild and traceable to a fishery that is independently certified to a rigorous global, science-based standard for environmentally sustainable fishing.

Using short-grain rice instead of traditional bomba or paella rice allows all the ingredients to simmer and cook evenly at the same time. Cooking a variety of sustainably sourced seafood with chicken and sausage adds a mix of flavours that your guests are sure to love.

30-Minute Seafood Paella

Prep time: 10 minutes

Cook time: 30 minutes

Serves: 6 to 8

Ingredients:

1 lb MSC-certified wild halibut, cut into 2-inch chunks

1 lb certified responsible farmed shrimp, peeled and deveined

1 lb chicken breast or thighs, cut into bite-sized pieces

½ lb chorizo sausage, crumbled

2 cups short-grain rice

4 cups chicken stock

½ tsp saffron threads

1 bay leaf

3 cloves garlic, minced

¼ cup red wine

½ tsp red pepper flakes

4 tbsp olive oil

1 large onion, finely chopped

1 red pepper, chopped

Lemon wedges, for garnish

Directions:

Heat oven to 375°F.

Soak saffron in red wine and set aside for 5 to 10 minutes.

In a large non-stick, oven-proof pan, heat oil on medium, then sauté the onions, garlic, and red pepper until gently caramelized; around 8 minutes.

Add rice and stir in pan until evenly coated with oil.

Add red wine and saffron, mix well and cook 2 to 3 minutes until completely absorbed by the rice.

Add chicken stock, chicken, chorizo, shrimp, halibut, chili flakes and bay leaf and place in the oven for 15 to 18 minutes or until the chicken is cooked through.

Remove from oven and serve family-style with fresh bread and lemon wedges to garnish.