Latter-Day Saints surpass last year’s Food Bank total in Morinville

Reading Time: 1 minute

(Last Updated On: Sep 29, 2019)

The Latter-Day Saints Food Donation pick up took place Saturday. As of 12:30 p.m. they had collected roughly 5000 pounds, 500 pounds short of their 2018 total. – Lucie Roy Photo

by Morinville News Staff

On Saturday, September 28th, members of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints in Morinville collected non-perishable food donations to help restock the Morinville Food Bank.

The one-day food drive started with yellow plastic bags distributed to households earlier in the week with pick up for today starting at 10 a.m.

At the end of collecting, the group had gathered 6,060 pounds of food, an increase of 560 pounds over 2018.

The annual fall food drive began in Morinville in 2012. In that year, the Latter-Day Saints collected 1680 pounds. The numbers have increased year over year.

The Food Bank is sponsored by the local congregation of the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints with support of community volunteers in the neighbourhood.

All food collected goes to the local food bank.