Cultural Centre kicks off Main Stage Season with the Flying Detective

by Lucie Roy

The Mainstage season began at the MCCC on Saturday night with the Accidental Humour Co. and The Edson & District Historical Society presenting “The Flying Detective” by Brent Felzien.

The story is based on actual events, with a little humour added, of a police aeroplane chase from Edmonton to Edson to catch a murderer.

The scene is Edmonton in 1919 when a police officer, Constable William Nixon is shot and killed on duty.

The murderer John Larsen is already on his way to Edson and the cunning Detective James Campbell with the help of legendary WW1 pilot Wilfred “Wop” May have a chance to catch him.

The performance features escapes, manhunts, attempted murder and the first aerial police chase in Canadian history.

The Accidental Humour Team made up of William Banfield, Cliff Kelly, Cody Porter and Neil LeGrandeur posed with June Campbell.

June Campbell is the granddaughter of Detective James Campbell but said she never got to meet him.

The Flying Detective is touring across Alberta with their next performance in Consort.