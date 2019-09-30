Jets struggle for a win in the early season

Reading Time: 2 minutes

(Last Updated On: Sep 29, 2019)

by Stephen Dafoe

After falling 7-3 in their home opener Sept. 23, the Morinville Jets suffered back-to-back road losses during the week before returning home to face the Flyers Sunday night. That contest ended in a 6-3 decision for the Flyers, bringing the Jets’ early-season record to 0-4-0.

On Wednesday, the Jets fell 11-1 to the North Edmonton Red Wings, their only goal was from Josh Mcrae on a powerplay opportunity in the first period.

Friday night saw the Jets take on local rivals The St. Albert Merchants. In that contest, the Jets held their own, returning from a two-goal deficit to tie the game 2-2 by the end of the middle frame. Ryan Denton picked up both goals, assisted by Mcrae on the first and Mcrae and Connor Tuppala on the second. But the club was unable to answer the Merchants’ powerplay goal early in the third. That goal resulted in a 3-2 loss and the Jets’ third defeat in as many games.

Sunday night saw the Jets return to the Morinville Leisure Centre’s Landrex Arena to face the 3-1-0 Stony Plain Flyers.

The Jets trailed the Flyers 2-0 after one, and 5-1 after two. The Jets’ first goal came late in the frame. As was the case in their home-opener Sept. 22, the Jets did not give up during the third. A pair of goals, the second with 1:26 in the game, narrowed the deficit to a 6-3 finish.

When all was tallied, the Jets outshot the Flyers 34-33 and had capitalized on two powerplay opportunities.

The Jets play the Spruce Grove Regals Friday night on the road and play the Beaumont Chiefs at Home Sunday, Oct. 6 at 7:30 p.m.