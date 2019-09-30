Midget AA Sting start season with a win and a loss

Reading Time: 1 minute

(Last Updated On: Sep 29, 2019)

by Stephen Dafoe

After ending the pre-season with a 2-2 record in a road tournament, the Sturgeon Midget AA Sting opened the 2019-2020 NAHL season this weekend with back-to-back road games.

On Saturday morning, the Sting took their first win of the season with a 9-7 win over Peace River.

“Cache Schiller and Luke Cust both had 4-point games, and newcomer Graeme Hampton chipped in with 3 points,” said Sting Coach Greg Northcott.

Sunday saw the Midget AA Sting head to Grande Prairie to face the GPAC Storm. The team ended on the downside of a 5-4 decision.

“[It was] a hard battle against Grande Prairie with a very short bench,” Northcott said. “Coming back battled and bruised after our first week.”

Northcott went on to say he is looking forward to their first practice this week and the home opener on Sunday.

The Sting play their season opener against Fort Saskatchewan Sunday, Oct. 6 at the Morinville Leisure Centre’s Landrex Arena. Game time is 2:30 p.m.