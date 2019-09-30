Morinville takes part in Alberta Culture Days

Reading Time: 3 minutes

Alberta Culture Days took place over the weekend and Morinville offered several events Friday and Saturday, including a live performance from Kompany Family Theatre (above) – Stephen Dafoe Photo

photos by Lucie Roy and Stephen Dafoe

Kompany Family Theatre performed secrets of the Creepy Crawlies at the library Saturday as part of Alberta Culture Days. The play, a series of scenes, was about composting and recycling.

For Alberta Culture Days the Morinville Art Club hosted a Landscape Paint Night. The sold-out event was held at the Morinville Community Cultural Centre on Friday.

Morinville Art Club President Rozanna McConnell, a Certified (Bob) Ross Landscape Instructor (CRI), provided the instructional techniques. Assistance was also provided from Art Club members Mona Bouchard and Francis Pelletier.

With paint on pallette paper and paint colour acronyms beside each colour, a palette knife and paint thinner was used to do the art.

– Lucie Roy Photo

Alberta Culture Days in Morinville continued Saturday with a number of events. The Musee Morinville Museum had artwork on display and a Scavenger Hunt with a chance to unlock the locked box and see what prizes were revealed.

– Lucie Roy Photo

Musician Riley Quinn performed at both the library and Museum as part of Alberta Culture Days.

– Stephen Dafoe Photo

The Community Library also featured local artists demonstrating textile creation and painting on Saturday.

– Stephen Dafoe Photos

The Mainstage season began at the MCCC on Saturday night with the Accidental Humour Co. and The Edson & District Historical Society presenting “The Flying Detective” by Brent Felzien.

– Lucie Roy Photo