Cultural centre kicks off Family Series this weekend

by Morinville News Staff

The Morinville Community Cultural Centre kicks off its Live at the CCC Family Series Friday at 7 p.m. with L’Aubergine’s TerZettto, the comedic story of the collision of three different worlds for three different clowns.

L’Aubergine is the Quebec City region’s oldest touring companies producing shows for young people and family audiences. Using a unique artistic vision and style, L’Aubergine combines clown performances, circus arts, music, movement, and theatrical techniques.

TerZettto is one of 60 shows the company has produced over the years.

“Creating and developing high-quality entertainment geared toward younger audiences that can also hold the attention of adult crowds is a very difficult,” said Event & Cultural Coordinator Ryan Telfer in a media release Monday. “L’Aubergine was succeeded tremendously in this task with TerZettto. I think the audience will be pleasantly surprised by the depth of the subject matter and the talent of the performers when they see this show.”

Tickets for TerZettto are $10 each or $35 for a Family 4-Pack. Tickets are available at the Morinville Community Cultural Centre box office and online at https://secure.ticketpro.ca/?lang=en#def_1338863507.