Legal’s Georgette Cyr receives Seniors Service Award

(Last Updated On: Oct 1, 2019)

by Morinville News Staff

Legal’s Georgette Cyr was among nine Alberta seniors to receive the Minister’s Seniors Service Award Tuesday on Day of Older Persons. Cyr and her fellow recipients were selected from 53 nominations.

Oct. 1 is recognized as Day of Older Persons in Alberta. The province also celebrated the day by raising an International Day of Older Persons flag at the Edmonton Federal Building.

The award, in existence for more than 20 years, recognizes volunteers and groups that dedicate their time and talents to make life better for Alberta seniors.

“These outstanding volunteers reflect Alberta’s values of hard work, dedication and always being willing to lend a helping hand,” said Minister of Seniors and Housing Josephine Pon. “Day of Older Persons in Alberta is the perfect occasion to recognize and congratulate our 2019 award recipients and thank you for your many years of service to our cherished seniors.”

Cyr, who has volunteered in Legal for 25 years, has served as secretary and treasurer for a number of organizations in Legal, including Club 60 Roses, Volunteer Resources Association, and the Legal Lions Club. Cyr also provides transportation services by driving seniors to medical appointments, outings, and shopping trips and provides a wide range of services for the seniors in her community, coordinating blood donor clinics, serving at pancake breakfasts, fundraising, providing companionship, and assisting with outings and activities.

2019 Minister’s Seniors Service Awards recipients:

Georgette Cyr, Legal

Allan Holt, Radway

Leonard Purnell, Cardston

Harjit Singh Brar, Calgary

Darrell Wood, Okotoks

Friends of St. Michael’s Society of Edmonton, Edmonton

Westend Seniors Activity Centre, Edmonton