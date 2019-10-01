What’s Cooking: Sausage, onions and peppers

Reading Time: 1 minute

Sausage, onions and peppers is a simple rustic Italian-American dish that we love in our home. Although it can be served on its own, or even on a bun, we pair this up with some bucatini, a pasta that is a little bigger in diameter than traditional spaghetti.

The recipe is quick to prep and quick to cook.

Ingredients:

One large white onion

Three bell peppers (green, red and yellow)

Four Italian Sausage

Olive Oil

White or red wine

One clove garlic diced

Oregano

Basil

Directions:

1/ Brown four Italian sausage on all four sides

2/ Remove to a plate and slice open

3/ Leave sausage grease in the pan unless excessive.

If there is too much grease, take away some with a paper towel.

4/ Sautee onions in grease, adding garlic, oregano and basil

5/ Add some white or red wine to deglaze the pan.

6/ Add peppers and cook for about five minutes.

7/ Add sausage to pan, cover pan with the lid and simmer on low to medium heat for 30 minutes.

Time can vary as it is important that the sausage is cooked while the peppers retain some crispness.

8/ Cook some pasta

9/ Serve sausage, onions and peppers over pasta.

10/ Add some balsamic vinegar for added flavour.

Editor’s Note: This recipe courtesy of TheSoaringPig.com